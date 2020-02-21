PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, approximately 2,162 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGAOY shares. ABN Amro cut shares of PROXIMUS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PROXIMUS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get PROXIMUS/ADR alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PROXIMUS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROXIMUS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.