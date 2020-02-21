Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after buying an additional 1,349,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,946,000 after acquiring an additional 88,409 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,453,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,692,000 after acquiring an additional 108,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 974,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.