Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,682 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 57,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.47. 14,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,537. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.52.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

