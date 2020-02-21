Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,729 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of J M Smucker worth $17,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 3.4% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,639. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.97. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

