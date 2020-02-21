Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,175 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Tempur Sealy International worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 194,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,742,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,213. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,118,752 shares of company stock worth $103,528,219. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

