Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Raymond James worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.60. 10,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,369. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $78,986.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $480,780.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,727 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

