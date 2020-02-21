Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Northwest Natural worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 203.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Williams Capital raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,074. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.26. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

