Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,788 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Integra Lifesciences worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.35. 59,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,422. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.