Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.39 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,272 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Murphy Oil worth $17,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after acquiring an additional 628,776 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,185 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,404 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUR. TheStreet lowered Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,579 shares of company stock worth $345,173. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

