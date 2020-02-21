Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) Shares Down 25%

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ)

Premier Exhibitions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues.

