PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.68%. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. PQ Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-1.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.85-1.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PQG remained flat at $$15.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 156,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,691. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

PQG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

