Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.08

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and traded as high as $12.39. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 83,493 shares.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.
About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
