Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.08

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and traded as high as $12.39. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 83,493 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 2,063.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 72.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $347,000.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.