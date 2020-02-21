Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.14

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and traded as high as $19.20. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 23,008 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCQ. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

