Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.58. Philip Morris International also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $5.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE PM traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.44. 3,075,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,879. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

