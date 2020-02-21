Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.58. Philip Morris International also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $5.50 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.
NYSE PM traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.44. 3,075,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,879. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
