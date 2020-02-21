Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom Sells 3,500 Shares

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,736.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Petmed Express stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.67. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 109,790 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.