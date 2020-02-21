Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $42,051.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Peony has a market capitalization of $42,051.00 and $1,732.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 167.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,288,260 coins and its circulating supply is 2,168,432 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.