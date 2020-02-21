Paxos Standard Reaches Market Capitalization of $218.27 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $218.27 million and $428.69 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, WazirX, Bitrue and CoinEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 218,349,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,349,006 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Kyber Network, KuCoin, Crex24, DigiFinex, WazirX, P2PB2B, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinExchange, BigONE, BCEX, Bittrex, Coinsuper, DDEX, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Coinbit, Bitrue, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Hotbit, C2CX, FCoin, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Coinall, BW.com, SouthXchange, OKCoin, TOKOK, Binance, OKEx, CoinPlace, MXC, BitMax, Iquant, HitBTC, ABCC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

