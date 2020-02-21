Patrick J. Pedonti Sells 90,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SSNC stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,941. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

