ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.61. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 50,744 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

