Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Orvana Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.16. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

About Orvana Minerals (OTCMKTS:ORVMF)

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

