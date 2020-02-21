Orthopediatrics (KIDS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2020 – Orthopediatrics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

2/11/2020 – Orthopediatrics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2020 – Orthopediatrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

2/7/2020 – Orthopediatrics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

2/5/2020 – Orthopediatrics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Orthopediatrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/10/2020 – Orthopediatrics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Orthopediatrics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/7/2020 – Orthopediatrics is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Orthopediatrics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/1/2020 – Orthopediatrics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $807.03 million, a PE ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

