Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,545 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 51,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,996. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.