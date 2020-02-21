Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $853,000 Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 1,355,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

