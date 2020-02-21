Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $812,000 Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

MYGN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 197,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.99. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

