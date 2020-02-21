Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $796,000 Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,448. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $203,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

