Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 413,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE FRT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.90. 96,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,459. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.