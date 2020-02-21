Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 400 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $9,745,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

