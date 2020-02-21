Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Shares Down 2.9%

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) shares dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 142,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 170,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Orca Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

