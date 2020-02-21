ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.44-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.64. ONE Gas also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.44 to $3.68 EPS.

NYSE OGS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,667. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.17.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

