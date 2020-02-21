Ondori (RSTR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Ondori has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $240.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ondori has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, DragonEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018828 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00211160 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000685 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

RSTR is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ondori’s official website is rstr.io

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

