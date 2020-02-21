Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $83.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

OMC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.78. 1,405,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 67.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

