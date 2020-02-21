Oklo Resources (ASX:OKU) Shares Up 4.5%

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), 215,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 196,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of $101.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.15.

About Oklo Resources (ASX:OKU)

Oklo Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold, uranium, and phosphate properties. The company holds interests in 8 gold projects covering an area of 1,389 km2 located in Mali, Africa. Its flagship projects include the Dandoko, Moussala, and Socaf projects located in West Mali; and the Yanfolila project located in South Mali.

