Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of OPI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 296,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.