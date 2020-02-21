O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.56. O2Micro International shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 18,164 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,365 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

