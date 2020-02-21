NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell Sells 20,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55.

On Tuesday, November 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.00 on Thursday, reaching $308.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,211,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,551. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.01 and a 200 day moving average of $207.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $315.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

