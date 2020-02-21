NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. NuVasive updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,428. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Svb Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

