Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,251. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 24,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $800,404.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,376.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,763,117.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

