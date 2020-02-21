NuShares Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $48.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00025154 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006336 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

