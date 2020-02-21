Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 32,036 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $5.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

