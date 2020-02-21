Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price target lowered by Nomura from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 820,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,649. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,385,000 after purchasing an additional 651,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 633,711 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,477,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,576,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,792 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

