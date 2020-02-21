NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.64. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.