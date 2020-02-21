Niobium Coin (NBC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,486.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $23,486.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.03027439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00233525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00146850 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

