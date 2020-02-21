Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Down 5.4%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.04, approximately 563,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 890,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NR shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $383.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at $288,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 379,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 91,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

