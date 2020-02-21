Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. 12,255,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.