New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,000 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Oshkosh worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 114,080 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,873 shares of company stock worth $16,977,290. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Longbow Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.99. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

