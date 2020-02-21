New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,900 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of NCR worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in NCR by 18.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NCR by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,222 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NCR by 141.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,745. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other NCR news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

