New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Primerica worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter worth $216,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter worth $9,915,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 98.3% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.98. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

