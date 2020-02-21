New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,563 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Rexnord worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 28.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rexnord by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,568. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $635,837.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $710,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,643.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,154 shares of company stock worth $16,704,658. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

