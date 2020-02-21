New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.39 Million Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Envestnet worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,648 shares of company stock worth $13,804,753 in the last ninety days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ENV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 359,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $87.75.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

