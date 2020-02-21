New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Perrigo worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after purchasing an additional 571,800 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,940,000 after acquiring an additional 120,163 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 114,937 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,374,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 83,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $60.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

